Real Madrid sealed their biggest win of the season so far on Sunday, as they defeated Real Betis 5-1 at the Bernabeu. It was also a fourth victory in a row, which saw them return to within four points of Barcelona at the top of La Liga.

As per Diario AS, head coach Xabi Alonso gave his reaction to the match, which he considered to be very in control.

“I’m happy to start the year with a well-deserved, comfortable victory, with Gonzalo’s hattrick and with a very complete team work, starting the year well. Now we have to continue.”

Alonso spoke further on Gonzalo, who was the star of the show for Real Madrid as he scored a perfect hattrick.

“Gonzalo has played a dream game for him, at the Bernabeu, in his first season, a hattrick, he was eager to score… I’m very happy for him, for the daily work he does, when he plays and when he doesn’t have an impressive attitude. He is a great example of what a Real Madrid academy player is. I congratulate him very much, he deserved the opportunity. I encourage him to keep it up.”

Alonso gives thoughts on more Vinicius Junior jeers

Alonso was also asked about Vinicius Junior, who was jeered by the Bernabeu crowd for the second match in a row.

“Vini has contributed a lot, he has entered the game very well, he has been insistent and unbalanced. I liked his game, with everything he has given us. He is going to be fundamental in the Super Cup.

“We understand the moments, Vinicius is mature and so are we. We must respond. We are all together to support each other. We want to give our best version. Vini is and has been fundamental at Real Madrid, and he will be. I’m sure he will be applauded at the Bernabeu in the future, I have no doubt.”