Real Madrid bring back doctor to solve recurring injury woes

Real Madrid have had a difficult season so far, and their cause has not been helped by regular injury problems. A number of key players have been sidelined at various stages of the season, which has played its part in Xabi Alonso’s side being four points adrift of Barcelona at the top of La Liga.

The latest big name to be struck down was Kylian Mbappe, who injured his knee during the final few matches of 2025. His issue has proven to be the straw that has broke the camel’s back, with Real Madrid having now made moves to address these recurring problems.

As per COPE (via Diario AS), Real Madrid have decided to bring back Niko Mihic to the day-to-day running of the first team’s medical department. Mihic, who had been the club’s chief medical officer during the managerial spells of Zinedine Zidane and Carlo Ancelotti, was sacked from that position in 2023 over the alleged mishandling of Arda Guler’s physical condition, but he had continued working in the background as an advisor at Valdebebas.

Florentino Perez entrusts Mihic with ending injury woes

In his new role, Mihic will oversee everything that the first team does. He has the total backing of Real Madrid president Florentino Perez, who expects to see a reduction in the number of injuries suffered by Los Blancos players during the second half of the season.

It is clear that changes have been needed in Real Madrid’s medical department. The number of injuries has been very excessive for a while now, and it is very much unsustainable if they are to mount a challenge for the La Liga, Copa del Rey and Champions League title between now and the end of the 2025-26 campaign. For now, it remains to be seen whether Mihic’s return has a positive effect.