Real Madrid and Vinicius Junior continue to be locked in a stalemate over his future, but his situation on the pitch makes things all the more difficult ahead of what looks to be a decisive summer. The Brazilian may have a route out in the Premier League though.

According to a surprise report from The Guardian, Chelsea are considering a major move to extract Vinicius from the club next summer. They say that they are willing to spend €160m on him, with his contract situation at the Bernabeu still uncertain.

What would Vinicius cost Chelsea?

The news comes as something as a surprise – given Vinicius is in the final year of his deal, it seems a remarkably large price to start negotiating at. Equally, previous reports from the Spanish capital have stated that Real Madrid would demand a fee in excess of €100m for his signature, but figures that high have not been mentioned.

The uncomfortable situation at the Bernabeu

Vinicius has always maintained that he intends to stay at Real Madrid, and President Florentino Perez is supposedly in favour of retaining Vinicius too. The roadblock is the salary demands of Vinicius’ agent, who is demanding a salary on par with that of teammate Kylian Mbappe.

On the other hand, Vinicius is struggling to replicate his form that turned him into a superstar. Last season was the most disappointing campaign for Vinicius since he broke into the starting XI, and he is currently on a 14-game streak without scoring. The home crowd appear to have grown somewhat tired of Vinicius too, with whistles clearly audible on both occasions he has been withdrawn in their last two home matches. Whether that has an impact on Vinicius’ or the club’s thinking is another matter, but it seems unlikely to aid matters.