In recent years, Real Madrid have targeted move for teenage talents, and this trend could be set to continue in 2026. The likes of Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo Goes, Endrick Felipe and Franco Mastantuono have arrived at the Bernabeu before the age of 20, and the next player to do so could be Gilberto Mora.

It was first reported in the summer that Real Madrid were showing interest in Mora, who at 17 is already a key player for Mexican side Tijuana. Barcelona have also been following his progress, but at this stage, a move to the Spanish capital is considered to be much more likely.

That’s because Mora is said to be prioritising a move to Real Madrid, as reported by ESPN (via ED). Despite interest from a number of other top clubs across Europe, the Mexico international sees himself at the Bernabeu, where he hopes to play alongside his footballing hero, Kylian Mbappe.

Mora has a lot of admiration for Mbappe, and his presence at Real Madrid means that his desire would be to also end up there. He wants to form an attacking partnership with the Frenchman, which could be possible in the years to come.

Real Madrid yet to decide on Mora move

Real Madrid appreciate Moro, but at this stage, their interest is only that. No move is planned for the young winger anytime soon, with club officials not prepared to advance their interest until they see how he performs at next summer’s World Cup, where he is expected to feature for co-hosts Mexico.

If Mora does excel at the World Cup, there is every chance that Real Madrid make their move. If he does end up at the Bernabeu, he would be a first team player upon arrival, which could lead to the departure of one of the first team’s current left wingers: Vinicius Junior or Rodrygo Goes.