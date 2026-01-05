Real Madrid defeated Real Betis 5-1 on Sunday, with the match being special for one man in particular: Gonzalo Garcia. Replacing the injured Kylian Mbappe, the young striker netted his first senior hattrick at the Bernabeu.

Gonzalo had never scored in La Liga prior to the match, which made the occasion all the more special. As per Marca, he gave his reaction to his achievement, while he was also asked to choose his favourite goal of the three.

“It’s a special afternoon, very happy with the goals but happier with the team’s performance and the victory. It’s really quite difficult to choose. They are three special goals so it is impossible to choose one.”

Gonzalo was also delighted to see fellow La Fabrica graduates Raul Asencio and Fran Garcia on the scoresheet.

“All the goals today, it is an example for all the homegrown players who are working at Valdebebas. Not only mine, but also those of Asencio and Fran Garcia represent that with work and effort everything is possible.”

Gonzalo: “This is Real Madrid, the competition is maximum”

Gonzalo’s performance against Betis means that there could be some debate over the striker position going forward, although he has recognised that he is still behind Mbappe in the pecking order.

“This is Real Madrid, the competition is maximum here and I know that I am Mbappe’s natural substitute… But the coach and all my teammates always give me the confidence to do my best. In the end it’s true that it’s only a few minutes but because Mbappe is in front of me, and he has had a spectacular season with practically a goal per game. He’s the best player in the world so what I have to do is focus on myself and give my best in all the training sessions. I have to work to the maximum for when these opportunities arise.”