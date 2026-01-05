Real Madrid starlet Endrick Felipe was presented to the media on Monday after making a loan switch to Olympique Lyon. The Brazilian will remain there until the end of the season, but the French side have no option to buy on the €60m forward.

Endrick had made just three appearances for Xabi Alonso this season, and seemed out of the reckoning for serious game time, with Gonzalo Garcia preferred by the Real Madrid coach. He confirmed that his decision was in order to have more game time to Marca.

“I wanted to leave Real Madrid to play. When Lyon contacted me, I accepted immediately. I’m very happy. I’m here to help the team.”

“When I found out I was coming, I continued working with my team, Real Madrid. Every day, the players asked me if I was leaving or not. I was able to speak with some of them, as you saw in the press. I still keep in touch with the Real Madrid players, but the most important thing is that I’m here.”

‘Ancelotti gave me instructions’ – Endrick

Earlier in the season, Brazil manager and former Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti seemed to suggest that Endrick could be best-served by leaving Los Blancos. Endrick is keen to make the World Cup squad this summer, and Endrick confirmed Ancelotti had done more than just hint to him.

“I spoke with Carlo Ancelotti. He gave me instructions. He told me what I could do to improve. I was deeply moved; I wanted his advice. He told me, ‘Go, play, and improve your football, be happy.’ That was very important to me. I’ve always followed his advice, and I trained very well with him.”

“I’m not here to change the team, just to contribute. I don’t want to be the key player on this team. I’m at the coach’s disposal.”

Lyon will not pay Real Madrid penalty clause

It had been reported by several outlets in the Spanish capital that Lyon were required to play Endrick by contract, or face a financial penalty in the millions should he not reach 25 appearances. However Lyon’s General Manager, Michale Gerlinger, has denied this to be the case.