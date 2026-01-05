Real Madrid have always got their finger on the pulse when it comes to signing highly-rated younger players. The likes of Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo Goes, Endrick Felipe and Franco Mastantuono have all arrived as teenagers, and there could be another one on the way in the next couple of years.

Over the last six months, Lennart Karl has developed into one of Europe’s most exciting forwards. The 17-year-old is already a key player for Bayern Munich, and he will hope to become the next big teenage star out of Bavaria.

However, Karl has now admitted that his ambitions outweigh the reigning Bundesliga champions. As per Diario AS, he revealed during a visit to a Bayern supporters’ club that his desire is to join Real Madrid.

“Bayern is a very, very big club. It’s a dream to play here. But one day I definitely want to play for Real Madrid. That’s the club of my dreams, but let it stay between us.”

Real Madrid also signed Karl before breakthrough

Real Madrid have known about Karl for some time. They tried to sign him in 2024, but in the end, Bayern managed to secure a renewal agreement with the forward, but it was close between him leaving for the Bernabeu and staying in Bavaria.

Karl may be one that got away from Real Madrid before, but it would be no surprise if they made a move to sign him in the coming years. The club’s transfer policy would make him an ideal target, and as they have shown in the past, they are prepared to spend big on teenagers if necessary.

It remains to be seen whether Karl’s comments evoke a reaction from within Real Madrid, but at the very least, it has given some excitement to their supporters.