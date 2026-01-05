Barcelona striker target present at Espanyol victory

Barcelona are in the market for a new striker, with preparations already being made for Robert Lewandowski to depart at the end of the season. Due to their financial restrictions, the likelihood is that a low-cost option is brought in over the likes of Julian Alvarez and Harry Kane, and in recent months, they have been linked with Fisnik Asllani.

Back in October, Barcelona’s interest in Asllani was first reported. The 23-year-old, who has six goals and two assists in the Bundesliga this season, would be available for a fee in the region of €30m, which makes him at attractive option for sporting director Deco, with the same being said for Levante’s Karl Etta Eyong.

Barcelona have yet to decide on who to sign next summer, but in the meantime, Asllani has fuelled speculation of a possible move to Catalonia. As per MD, he posted himself at Saturday’s city derby, which saw a 2-0 victory for Hansi Flick’s side against Espanyol.

Asllani took in the match at the RCDE Stadium as a supporter, and while the likelihood is that there is no link between this and Barcelona’s reported interest in signing him, it has got supporters talking on social media.

Latest reports deny Barcelona-Asllani links

It has been reports from Germany that have stipulated Barcelona’s interest in Asllani, who is also wanted by Bayern Munich. However, the most latest reports have poured cold water on the possibility of any deal happening, with the Catalans said to be unprepared to move for the Kosovo international.

Asllani has shown a lot of promise this season, but it is understandable that Barcelona would not be prepared to spend €30m on him. Etta Eyong is the same price, and he would be a more attractive option for the Catalans, given that he has proven himself in La Liga.