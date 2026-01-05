Barcelona continue to make efforts to raise funds in order to overcome their financial woes, and they could get a helping hand from the Premier League over the next few weeks, given that Oscar Mingueza could be set for a move to England.

Mingueza has long attracted interest from clubs across Europe, but in particular, from those in the Premier League. Until now, Celta Vigo have managed to retain his services, but now that he has less than six months remaining on his current deal, the time could come for him to move on.

Celta are resigned to losing Mingueza, but rather than let him go for free in the summer, they are prepared to cash in now. According to CaughtOffside, they are willing to accept €8-10m for a deal to be done during the winter transfer window, and among those interested are Aston Villa, Newcastle United and West Ham United.

As well as the aforementioned Premier League trio, Mingueza is also wanted by Marseille, Milan, Atalanta and Como. All clubs mentioned are ready to move if they deem Celta’s demands to be favourable, and if a transfer does come to fruition, it would be good news for Barcelona.

Barcelona due 50% of any transfer fee in Mingueza deal

As part of the deal negotiated between Celta and Barcelona in the summer of 2022, the Catalans retained the right to 50% of Mingueza’s rights, which means they would be due half of any transfer fee that a club pays. This clause will disappear if the defender leaves as a free agent, so this month would be the last time for it to be triggered.

It remains to be seen whether Mingueza does move on from Celta, but if so, it would certainly be a massive blow for Claudio Giraldez’s side.