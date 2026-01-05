Atletico Madrid and Juventus consider striker swap deal

Atletico Madrid could be busy this month, as Diego Simeone seeks to finalise his squad for the second half of the season. There is talk of a left-back being brought in to replace the already-departed Javi Galan, but there could also be changes in attack.

Giacomo Raspadori continues to be strongly linked with an exit, having only joined from Napoli five months ago. However, he is not the only striker with chances to leave the RiyadhAir Metropolitano, as Alexander Sorloth also continues to attract interest from clubs across Europe.

Sorloth, who has six goals this season, has established himself as a regular starter alongside Julian Alvarez. He is important for Simeone, but that has not stopped Juventus from believing he can be signed. The Serie A giants are hoping to sign him this month, and in order to get a deal done, La Gazzetta dello Sport (via ED) have reported that Jonathan David could be used as part of a swap deal.

David, who attracted interest from Atleti prior to joining Juventus last summer, has struggled since making the move to Italian football. He has not hit the heights he showed at Lille, which is why senior officials in Turin want to move him on.

Atleti stance on Sorloth exit

It remains to be seen whether Atleti would consider re-igniting their interest in David, but as for Sorloth, they have no plans to let him leave this month. A deal would only be done if Los Colchoneros were to receive an offer too good to be turned down, with that valuation having been set at €35-40m.

Sorloth has proven himself to be a very good player for Atleti during his 18 months at the club, so it makes a lot of sense for him to stick around until at least the summer.