Ake is a target for Barcelona this January.
AC Milan interested in Barcelona defensive target amid Joao Cancelo talk

Image via Molly Darlington/Getty Images

Barcelona look set to sign a defender in the winter transfer window to give themselves more depth following an injury to Andreas Christensen in December. However it seems increasingly unlikely that it will be Manchester City veteran Nathan Ake.

Ake was categorised as an ideal signing for the Blaugrana, ticking all of the boxes for the player they want to add. Left-footed, experienced and capable of playing at left-back too, the one drawback of moving for Ake was his high salary, and Manchester City’s position. The Premier League side were looking for a permanent sale for the Dutchman, but now following injuries at centre-back are less keen on a loan exit still.

AC Milan also interested in Ake

The 30-year-old defender had reportedly turned down a move to West Ham this week, but he could have another opportunity in Serie A. CdS explain that AC Milan are interested in Ake as an option to strengthen their own ailing defence. The Rossoneri held an interest in Ake two summers ago, but also have Federico Gatti of Juventus, Kim Min-Jae of Bayern Munich and Tottenham Hotspur’s Radu Dragusin on their shortlist, as they weigh up their options.

Ake is keen for more game time.
Image via Getty Images

Barcelona take U-turn on defensive option

The latest reporting in the Catalan capital is that Barcelona have U-turned on their defensive stance. Originally, when Joao Cancelo was first linked with a return to the club, the word was that there was no internal consensus on a move for Cancelo. Hansi Flick in particular was thought to be more in favour of a centre-back coming in.

However in the last few days, it appears Flick has been talked into the Cancelo deal, and the Portuguese looks to be on the verge of a loan move to Camp Nou for a second time.

