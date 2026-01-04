Real Madrid have kicked off 2026 in spectacular style with a resounding 5-1 victory over Real Betis at the Bernabeu, with goals from Gonzalo Garcia (x3), Raul Asencio and Fran Garcia.
Thibaut Courtois – 7
Failed to keep a clean sheet, but made a couple of important saves to stop Betis getting more of a foothold after their goal.
Fede Valverde – 7.5
Not convincing at times, but he was largely comfortable. He ended up with two assists.
Raul Asencio – 7.5
A solid performance from Asencio, capped off with his first Real Madrid goal.
Antonio Rudiger – 7
He has been excellent since returning from months out with a hamstring injury, and again, he was good here.
Alvaro Carreras – 7
He did well to largely nullify the threat of Antony.
Aurelien Tchouameni – 7
He gave Real Madrid a lot of control in midfield, which provided the basis for their victory.
Eduardo Camavinga – 7
Combative performance from Camavinga, whom Real Madrid will desperately hope to stay fit in 2026.
Jude Bellingham – 7.5
Another all-action performance from Bellingham, who has been one of Real Madrid’s best players in recent months.
Rodrygo – 8.5
He continues to get better and better. Another two assists in this match, and on the whole, his performance was outstanding. He continues to drive Real Madrid forward.
Gonzalo Garcia – 9.5
The star of the show. His first goal, also his first in La Liga, was a fine header, before a thumping volley and an exquisite backheel. He was outstanding, and he now gives Xabi Alonso a headache for when Kylian Mbappe returns from injury.
Vinicius Junior – 6.5
He struggled to have the same impact as his fellow forwards, and the Bernabeu crowd made that known with more whistles when he was substituted.
Substitutes
Arda Guler – 6.5
Got the assist for Gonzalo’s hattrick goal.
Franco Mastantuono – 6
More important minutes for Mastantuono, who is working his way back from pubalgia.
Dani Ceballos – 6
Struggled to replicate Tchouameni’s performance.
Fran Garcia – 6.5
Played as a makeshift striker, which resulted in him scoring in stoppage time.
Ferland Mendy – N/A
Replaced Rudiger in the closing stages.
