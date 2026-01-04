Real Madrid have kicked off 2026 in spectacular style with a resounding 5-1 victory over Real Betis at the Bernabeu, with goals from Gonzalo Garcia (x3), Raul Asencio and Fran Garcia.

Thibaut Courtois – 7

Failed to keep a clean sheet, but made a couple of important saves to stop Betis getting more of a foothold after their goal.

Fede Valverde – 7.5

Not convincing at times, but he was largely comfortable. He ended up with two assists.

Raul Asencio – 7.5

A solid performance from Asencio, capped off with his first Real Madrid goal.

Antonio Rudiger – 7

He has been excellent since returning from months out with a hamstring injury, and again, he was good here.

Alvaro Carreras – 7

He did well to largely nullify the threat of Antony.

Aurelien Tchouameni – 7

He gave Real Madrid a lot of control in midfield, which provided the basis for their victory.

Eduardo Camavinga – 7

Combative performance from Camavinga, whom Real Madrid will desperately hope to stay fit in 2026.

Jude Bellingham – 7.5

Another all-action performance from Bellingham, who has been one of Real Madrid’s best players in recent months.

Rodrygo – 8.5

He continues to get better and better. Another two assists in this match, and on the whole, his performance was outstanding. He continues to drive Real Madrid forward.

Gonzalo Garcia – 9.5

The star of the show. His first goal, also his first in La Liga, was a fine header, before a thumping volley and an exquisite backheel. He was outstanding, and he now gives Xabi Alonso a headache for when Kylian Mbappe returns from injury.

Vinicius Junior – 6.5

He struggled to have the same impact as his fellow forwards, and the Bernabeu crowd made that known with more whistles when he was substituted.

Substitutes

Arda Guler – 6.5

Got the assist for Gonzalo’s hattrick goal.

Franco Mastantuono – 6

More important minutes for Mastantuono, who is working his way back from pubalgia.

Dani Ceballos – 6

Struggled to replicate Tchouameni’s performance.

Fran Garcia – 6.5

Played as a makeshift striker, which resulted in him scoring in stoppage time.

Ferland Mendy – N/A

Replaced Rudiger in the closing stages.