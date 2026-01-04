Real Betis Real Madrid

WATCH: Gonzalo Garcia doubles up for Real Madrid before Raul Asencio makes it 3-0

Real Madrid are on course to start 2026 with a victory, having gone 3-0 up against Real Betis at the Bernabeu courtesy of two quick goals at the start of the second half.

Kylian Mbappe is not playing in this match due to a knee injury, but so far Real Madrid have not missed him. It was his replacement that broke the deadlock on 20 minutes, with Rodrygo Goes’ freekick headed home at the back post by Gonzalo Garcia.

It was a fine moment for the young striker as he scored his first La Liga goal, and another has now come. Five minutes into the second half, he has taken down Fede Valverde’s cross before unleashing an unstoppable volley from the edge of the box.

And not long after, it was 3-0. Rodrygo’s corner landed perfectly on the head of Raul Asencio, who made no mistake for his first goal of the season.

This match had the potential to be a banana skin for Real Madrid, given that Betis had not yet lost away from home this season. As things stand, that will change, with Los Blancos now having breathing space at the Bernabeu.

