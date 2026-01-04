Real Madrid must defeat Real Betis in order to keep pace with Barcelona, and they are on course for victory after taking the lead inside the first half at the Bernabeu.

Kylian Mbappe is not playing in this match due to a knee injury, but so far Real Madrid are not missing him. It is his replacement that has broken the deadlock on 20 minutes, with Rodrygo Goes’ freekick headed home at the back post by Gonzalo Garcia.

It’s a special moment for Gonzalo, who scores for the first time in La Liga. His previous four goals for Real Madrid all came in last summer’s Club World Cup, but he is now underway in the league, which will delight him and Xabi Alonso.

Real Madrid are hoping that 2026 is much better for them than 2025. So far, the signs are promising, although there is still plenty of time to go in this one.