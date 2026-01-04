Real Madrid are on course for a resounding victory over Real Betis, as they have now made it 5-1 late on at the Bernabeu.

Kylian Mbappe is not playing in this match due to a knee injury, but so far Real Madrid have not missed him. It was his replacement that broke the deadlock on 20 minutes, with Rodrygo Goes’ freekick headed home at the back post by Gonzalo Garcia.

It was a fine moment for the young striker as he scored his first La Liga goal, and another came five minutes into the second half. He took down Fede Valverde’s cross before unleashing an unstoppable volley from the edge of the box. And not long after, it became 3-0. Rodrygo’s corner landed perfectly on the head of Raul Asencio, who made no mistake for his first goal of the season.

Betis have now given themselves a chance at an unlikely point, with Cucho Hernandez scoring to make it 3-1 after a stunning assist from Aitor Ruibal.

Golazo del Cucho regateando a Courtoispic.twitter.com/3MKMyx9PRA — 𝘿í𝙖𝙯𝙁𝘾𝘽 (@laamineeyamal) January 4, 2026

However, any nerves were eased on 82 minutes when Gonzalo capped off his afternoon with his hattrick goal. Arda Guler’s cutback was brilliantly backheeled into the back of the net by the striker, who will take home the match ball.

Most aesthetically-pleasing hat trick from i've seen in a while. All 3 Gonzalo Garcia goals were absolute bangers. pic.twitter.com/hoj5xSnZ1L — Managing Madrid (@managingmadrid) January 4, 2026

BACK HEEL FLICK TO SECURE THE HAT TRICK!! GONZALO GARCIA, LADIES AND GENTLEMEN! 👏 pic.twitter.com/47aSDFO94R — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 4, 2026

It would get even better for Real Madrid in stoppage time as Fran Garcia turned home Valverde’s cross to make it 5-1.

FRAN GARCIA GETS ONE TOO. LIFE IS BEAUTIFUL WITHOUT A CERTAIN DICTATOR. EVERYONE IS EATING pic.twitter.com/qrI0YDeJvd — Kay | Snapchat & IG Ads (@KayRMFC) January 4, 2026

Real Madrid have needed a match like this for a long time, and it comes on the first weekend of 2026. They will hope this sets the tone for a successful calendar year.