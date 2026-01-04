Real Madrid have a number of first team players whose contracts are due to expire at the end of the 2025-26 campaign. Much has been said about the uncertainty surrounding centre-back pair David Alaba and Antonio Rudiger, but the future of club captain Dani Carvajal is also far from guaranteed.

Carvajal penned a new contract in October 2024, in the days after tearing his ACL, which takes him through to the end of the season. As of yet, he has not entered into any form of talks with Real Madrid, whose stance on offering an extension isn’t yet known.

In the meantime, Carvajal’s representatives have been approached by numerous clubs with “dizzying” contract offers, according to Diario AS. However, he has turned them all down for the time being, with his desire being to remain as a Real Madrid player until he is no longer wanted at the Bernabeu.

Carvajal needs to stay fit to guarantee new deal

Carvajal, who has returned to the Real Madrid squad for Sunday’s match against Real Betis despite initial reports claiming that he would miss out, has struggled for availability over the course of the season so far. He has played only eight times since August, but with Trent Alexander-Arnold dealing with his own injury woes, he will have the chance to play regularly over the coming weeks.

Real Madrid may take a similar approach with Carvajal as the one with Rudiger, who will be given the chance to prove his fitness in order to earn a new one-year contract at the Bernabeu. Senior officials will be concerned about the recent injury record of their captain, and if he continues to suffer with physical problems, it would not make much sense for him to stick around for at least one more season.