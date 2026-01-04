La Liga side rule out 2026 move for Real Madrid midfielder

Real Madrid are likely to see several players leave Xabi Alonso’s squad between now and the end of the summer transfer window. Endrick Felipe has joined Lyon on loan for the second half of the season, but in terms of permanent exits, there are numerous candidates.

David Alaba is certain to leave when his contract expires in June, and the same could be said for Antonio Rudiger. As for transfers, Rodrygo Goes continues to be linked with the Premier League, and Dani Ceballos with former club Real Betis.

Ceballos has struggled for prominence under Xabi Alonso, and with his contract only running until 2027, Real Madrid may decide to cash in during the summer, given that a new deal is unlikely to be offered. In that case, Betis would be alerted, although their plans have changed in recent months.

According to ED, Betis have no plans to make a move for Ceballos, both in this month or during the summer transfer window. The midfielder is still appreciated by club officials, but the feeling is that his chance to return has already passed.

Betis dream of re-signing Fabian Ruiz instead

Ceballos had been Betis’ great desire for a while, but now, this is the case for Fabian Ruiz. Another former player, the Paris Saint-Germain star has already indicated his desire to return to the club, and if he does not sign a new contract in the next 18 months, it is seen as possible for him to be back in Andalusia in the summer of 2027.

Fabian would be a top signing for Betis, even if they have to wait 18 months to get him. He would be 31 at that time, but he would still be able to make a very big contribution for Los Verdiblancos.