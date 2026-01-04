Hansi Flick expresses doubts about possible Barcelona signing

Barcelona are hoping to secure the signing of a new defender before the winter transfer window closes at the end of the month. A centre-back is needed to cover the absences of Ronald Araujo and Andreas Christensen, although the club has widened their search due to the options that have been made available to them.

One being considered is the possible signing of Joao Cancelo, whose arrival would allow Jules Kounde to play as a central defender when required. The Portugal international, who spent the 2023-24 season on loan at Barcelona, will leave Al Hilal this month, and his desire is for a return to Catalonia.

Barcelona have been internally discussing whether to go for Cancelo, who is also wanted by Inter. His possible arrival is not wholly agreed upon, and according to Marca, one of those with doubts is Hansi Flick.

Flick has made it clear to Barcelona officials that he wants a centre-back in, which would indicate that he does not see Kounde as anything other than a right-back. Furthermore, he publicly indicated earlier in the week his desire for a signing to be made, but behind the scenes, he and sporting director have agreed that one will not be made for the sake of being made.

Should Barcelona go for Cancelo?

It will be difficult for Barcelona to sign Cancelo, even on loan. His salary is a no-go if Al Hilal were to demand all of it to be paid, so they would require the Saudi Pro League side to cover the vast majority in order for there to be any chance.

Cancelo is appreciated from his previous spell at the club, and his ability to play on both flanks would be valuable for Flick. However, it is understandable that he generates doubts, given his defensive struggles.