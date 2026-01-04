Espanyol fell to an unlucky defeat at the hands of Barcelona on Saturday, with the visitors winning 2-0 at the RCDE Stadium. It was two late goals that made the difference, and for some home supporters, their frustration boiled over in the aftermath of Robert Lewandowski’s strike in stoppage time.

As Barcelona’s players celebrated Lewandowski’s goals, objects were thrown in their direction. This has been reflected in the report of referee Víctor Garcia Verdura, as covered by MD.

“In the 90th minute, several half-full and closed bottles were thrown from the stands located in the right corner, coming out of the tunnel of the dressing rooms. Where fans of the home team were located, identified with the shirts and scarves that wore them. These bottles did not hit any player or cause any damage, and it had to be announced over the loudspeaker so that this type of behaviour would cease, without repeating it.”

Espanyol have had similar incidents take place at the RCDE Stadium involving their supporters, with one of those seeing referee Alejandro Quintero González hit by a cup in the aftermath of a defeat against Villarreal in September 2024, which earned them a suspended stadium ban.

Espanyol likely to avoid stadium ban on this occasion

Despite another offence, the report states that Espanyol are unlikely to be harshly sanctioned with a stadium ban. The referee’s report made it clear that no damages came about from the bottles, with none of them making contact with any Barcelona players. As such, the likelihood is that a fine will be given instead.

Nevertheless, Espanyol will be concerned about the number of incidents involving their supporters that have taken place over the last few years. They will be keen for this trend to come to an end as soon as possible.