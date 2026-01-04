Barcelona returned to La Liga action with a win on Saturday, as they defeated city rivals Espanyol 2-0 at the RCDE Stadium. It’s now nine league victories in a row for the Catalans, who have extended their lead to seven points in the standings ahead of Real Madrid taking on Real Betis on Sunday.

As per Diario AS, head coach Hansi Flick reacted to the derby victory. He was not happy about the overall performance, but he did pay tribute to star man Joan Garcia, who made the difference against his former club.

“We have to change a few things, but I’m very happy with the three points. We have to take into account that Espanyol played a very good game. We did not deserve to win, but in the end the quality we put on the pitch, after the changes, deserved the game.

“The first thing I have to do is thank Joan Garcia. He is one of the best goalkeepers in the world. And also to the players who have come off the bench. But we have won the three points and that is the message we send to the rest of the league.”

Flick also spoke on the mental strength that Garcia showed in a stadium of supporters that jeered him throughout the 90 minutes.

“Fantastic. I think he will not forget what he has experienced here, because he has played for Espanyol, here they gave him the opportunity. But now he plays for us and has been one of the people responsible for the victory.”

Flick looks ahead to Spanish Super Cup

Flick believes the victory over Espanyol will put his side in good stead for next weekend’s Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia.

“It’s not easy after this Christmas break, to play this game and go to the Super Cup so quickly. But I think the victory will give us confidence and hopefully it goes well. You know that I always talk about what I see in training and I’m happy with what I’m seeing. We suffered, but we won the three points.”