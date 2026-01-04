Barcelona favourites to sign Serie A striker as free agent

Barcelona have plans to sign a new striker in the summer, with Robert Lewandowski set to depart when his contract expires. The Catalans hope to secure the services of a world class number nine, but despite being interested in the likes of Julian Alvarez and Harry Kane, the likelihood is that a low-cost option will be sought instead.

Given that Barcelona want to address the centre-back, left wing and striker positions, there is little chance of big money being available for each. The latter could be the one that is pushed to the bottom of the pile given that Ferran Torres is currently having a fine goalscoring season, and as such, the free agent market could be where their signing comes from.

One such target is Dusan Vlahovic, who is certain to leave Juventus when his contract is up. La Gazzetta dello Sport (via Sport) say that Barcelona are currently favourites for the Serbia international, who has also been linked with Milan and Bayern Munich in recent weeks.

Barcelona have been in regular contact with Vlahovic’s representatives over the last few months. They are aware that an offer in the region of €12m per year is likely to be accepted by the 25-year-old, who is keen to revitalise his career after a difficult four-year spell in Turin.

Vlahovic signing makes a lot of sense for Barcelona

Vlahovic may have struggled for form during his time at Juventus, but he has shown a lot of quality in the past. Given that he would arrive as a free agent, it would represent a low-risk signing from Barcelona’s perspective, even if his wages are about what they are likely to be willing to pay.

It remains to be seen how Barcelona’s pursuit of Vlahovic plays out, but there is certainly interest being shown by the Catalans.