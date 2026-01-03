Former Barcelona and Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix is one of the more divisive figures in recent La Liga history, and it appears he remains so in Saudi Arabia. The Portugal international was on the losing end of a bust-up during a Saudi Pro League clash between Al-Nassr and Al-Ahli.

Felix’s Al-Nassr side came into their away clash with Al-Ahli top of the Saudi League, and he was part of a duo with international teammate Cristiano Ronaldo up front, which has been leading their charge this season. A brace from Ivan Toney in the first half, and a third from Merih Demiral had rendered Abdulelah’ Al Amri’s own brace futile though.

With Al-Nassr on the verge of defeat, tempers flared, and Felix was at the heart of it. Involved with Al-Ahli captain Ali Majrashi, the Saudi defender was sent off for slapping an incensed Felix in the mele. The defeat opens the door for Al-Hilal to overtake Al-Nassr at the top of the table.

Ex-Atleti and ex-Barca forward Joao Felix has by all accounts been enjoying himself in Saudi football. But not last night. pic.twitter.com/Osvi9g90Tt — Football España (@footballespana_) January 3, 2026

Joao Felix’s time in Saudi Arabia

The 26-year-old made the switch to Saudi Arabia last summer, and has been enjoying himself at Al-Nassr. So far he has played 19 games, scoring 17 times and giving six assists in a lethal partnership with Ronaldo. The Saudi giants look like they might be getting some value for the €30m spent on Felix.

Felix’s journey since leaving Spanish football

Still Atletico Madrid’s record signing at €127m, after his loan spell at Barcelona, Los Rojiblancos recouped €52m from Chelsea for him. A difficult six months was followed by another loan move at AC Milan last season, but after the Rossoneri decided not to pursue a permanent deal, Chelsea sold Felix at a €22m loss just a year on. The next time Spanish football fans may see Felix is at the World Cup this year, as he remains part of Roberto Martinez’s Portugal setup, earning his 50th cap in November.