Real Madrid appear to have accepted that they will need to add to their midfield options in 2026, despite investing heavily in Arda Guler, Aurelien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga and Jude Bellingham in recent years. They are now evaluating their options for the summer transfer window.

Originally, their primary target was thought to be Rodri Hernandez of Manchester City, but links between Los Blancos and the Spain international have gone quiet of late. He had been identified as their primary target for 2025 after the Euros, but a cruciate ligament injury nudged Los Blancos to hold their fire. After missing all of last season, he has been in and out of the City team with injury, playing just 415 minutes this season.

Real Madrid continue to follow Rodri Hernandez progress

Against Sunderland on New Year’s Day though, Rodri came on at half-time and looked his old self, controlling the game for City, and directing matters. Marca say that Real Madrid contnue to monitor Rodri’s progress, and that he remains an option for 2026 if he shows that he has fully recovered from injury. The 29-year-old will have just one year left on his contract, and thus Los Blancos may seek a cut-price deal for Rodri, who in the past has admitted a desire to return to La Liga some day.

Will Real Madrid break their transfer policy?

Even with his contract situation, it seems likely that Manchester City will demand a significant fee for their Ballon d’Or winner. Recent reports have stated that Real Madrid are edging towards moving for AZ Alkmaar’s Kees Smit next summer. The 19-year-old would fit in with their transfer policy of not investing big money in players over 23 – any player of the age and prestige of Rodri has arrived on a free at Real Madrid in recent years, and thus require an exception to their usual strategy.