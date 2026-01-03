Barcelona are hoping to complete the signing of a new central defender during the ongoing winter transfer window. Hansi Flick has only three options at his disposal until the return of Ronald Araujo, which is why sporting director Deco has been tasked with bringing in a new face.

However, it won’t be easy for Barcelona to make any signing, let one their desired one. Clubs are reluctant to sell mid-season, while their financial woes will also prevent many possible candidates from being able to join.

Nevertheless, Deco is working away, and as per Sport, two of their leading options at this stage are Marcos Senesi and Tiago Gabriel. The former, whom Barcelona have been aware of for at least a few weeks, will leave Bournemouth when his contract expires in the summer, but the Premier League are considering cashing in before the end of the month.

As for Gabriel, he is a new name to emerge on Barcelona’s radar. At 21, he would be a player for the present and future, although a deal would be difficult due to Lecce reportedly demanding a fee of €40m to let him go in January.

Barcelona are facing a difficult pursuit

The signing of a new centre-back could be the difference between Barcelona having a second successful season in a row, or falling short on all fronts. Gerard Martin has filled in well after being moved in from left-back, but he is not considered to be a permanent solution – at least in terms of being a starter.

Gabriel’s asking price rules him out as a realistic option for this month, but Senesi could be an interesting one. His contract situation makes a deal very possible, as long as Bournemouth are prepared to cash in now – and for a fee that Barcelona consider affordable.