It is being dubbed the most heated Catalan derby in years, as Barcelona travel to face Espanyol at the RCDE Stadium at 21:00 CEST local time. Los Pericos are on a run of five straight wins, while Barcelona have won all nine games since El Clasico in La Liga.

A key pressure point in the tension for the Espanyol fans is the return of Joan Garcia for the first time since he made the move to their crosstown rivals. Espanyol manager Manolo Gonzalez said that the match would be hostile like any other derby, but that he would not be taking lectures from Barcelona on behaviour. Meanwhile Hansi Flick said that he was not concerned that Garcia would be distracted by anything.

Barcelona’s midfield debate

Flick confirmed that Dani Olmo and Lamine Yamal were fit to play, and while Ronald Araujo is back in training, he will not be included in the squad. The real point of debate is in midfield, where Frenkie de Jong and Eric Garcia are competing for one spot alongside Pedri. Both MD and Marca back Garcia to be given the nod, although the former also believe it will be Raphinha ahead of them, rather than Fermin Lopez.

If the Brazilian does move inside, then it would be Marcus Rashford who comes in on the left side. Ferran Torres seems to have won the battle with Robert Lewandowski for the number nine spot for now.

Espanyol to pursue usual gameplan

Espanyol have a clean bill of health, with captain Javi Puado back from his knee injury. He is set to be on the bench though, while Charles Pickel is on international duty at the African Cup of Nations with DR Congo.

Both MD and Marca predict the same line-up for Gonzalez, continuing with his plan of action from recent weeks. That means that Pol Lozano will remain in midfield beside Urko Gonzalez, with Pere Milla on the left. The youth and pace of Roberto Fernandez will be preferred over the experience of Kike Garcia.