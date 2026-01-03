How the €52m Spanish Supercup prize money will be divided between Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atletico, Athletic

The Spanish Supercup is set to get underway next week, with the two semi-finals occurring next week, and the final scheduled for Sunday night. La Liga and Copa del Rey champions Barcelona and runners-up Real Madrid were automatically entered, while Athletic Club and Atletico Madrid earned their spots as semi-finalists in the Copa.

The competition is worth a total of €52m to the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), and Sport say the prize money on offer to the four participants has risen from €20m to €23m this season. That is made up of €27m in sponsorship, €11m in TV rights, €10m in ‘services’, and a further €3m in subsidised transport and accommodation, as announced by the RFEF.

How the money is divided between the teams

Both Barcelona and Real Madrid earned €6m as a flat rate for their participation last season, followed by a bonus of €1.15m for being a finalist, and a €3m bonus for winning the Supercup last year, taking the total to €9m for the Catalans, and €7.15m for Los Blancos last season.

That left just under €4m to be distributed between Athletic Club and RCD Mallorca last season. The Clasico duo ended up donating €200k each to Mallorca’s total, taking it to €1.2m, thus Athletic took home a total of €3.2m. It has not been detailed how the money will be split between Atletico and Athletic this year, but it has been a source of complaint from Osasuna and Mallorca over the psat two seasons. With the increase, if Barcelona or Real Madrid win it, they may be projected to take home around €10m, while it will be closer to half of that should Atletico or Athletic take home the trophy.

Complaints about hosting Supercup in Saudi Arabia

On top of complaints about the division of money, this week Athletic Club captain Inaki Williams described playing in Saudi Arabia as ‘s**’, citing the travel difficulties for supporters and the atmosphere as issues. Manager Ernesto Valverde later commented that even if playing in Saudi Arabia was not ideal, Williams had not expressed himself well. Atletico Madrid President Enrique Cerezo reasoned that creating a show required following the money to Saudi Arabia.