Barcelona have kicked off 2026 in fine fashion, as they defeated Espanyol 2-0 at the RCDE Stadium on Saturday, thanks to late goals from Dani Olmo and Robert Lewandowski.

Joan Garcia – 8.5

Otherworldly performance from the Barcelona goalkeeper on his first match back at the RCDE Stadium. He denied Pere Milla in ridiculous fashion in the first half, before a crucial intervention to deny Roberto Fernandez in the second.

Jules Kounde – 6.5

Generally struggled with the threat down Espanyol’s left side, although he did make an important goal-line clearance.

Pau Cubarsi – 6

He was bested at times by Espanyol’s attacking players, as part of a performance that showed his youthfulness.

Gerard Martin – 6

He’s been good at centre-back since moving into the position, but this was by far his worst showing.

Alejandro Balde – 6

Nullified in an attacking sense, and not at his best defensively.

Eric Garcia – 6

Struggled to establish control in midfield before being pushed back to defence in the second half.

Frenkie de Jong – 6

He needed to step up in the creativity department in the absence of Pedri, and he did not do so. Looked more comfortable when his regular midfield partner was introduced.

Lamine Yamal – 7

Barcelona’s best creative outlet by a distance, but it was a difficult night for the teenager, who was well-handled by Carlos Romero.

Raphinha – 6

Playing in a central role suits him in some matches, but this was not one of them.

Marcus Rashford – 5.5

Preferred to Fermin Lopez, but he did not take his chance in the starting line-up.

Ferran Torres – 5.5

He was non-existent for the vast majority of his time on the pitch.

Substitutes

Fermin Lopez – 7

Helped give more control in the centre of the park, and he made the difference in attack with two excellent assists.

Pedri – 6.5

Barcelona missed him greatly during his time on the bench. It was no surprise that they started to take control when he came on.

Dani Olmo – 6.5

Linked up well, and finished brilliantly for the opening goal.

Robert Lewandowski – 6

Largely ineffective during his cameo, but he got the all-important second goal in stoppage time.