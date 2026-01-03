Barcelona can go seven points clear at the top of La Liga if they defeat city rivals Espanyol, and they are on course to do so after scoring two goals late on at the RCDE Stadium.

It has been a difficult evening for the league leaders, who have been nullified by their city rivals. Espanyol can even count themselves unlucky not to have scored, with Barcelona goalkeeper Joan Garcia having been in outstanding form against his former club.

Garcia’s heroics have proven costly for Espanyol, as Barcelona have gone in front on 86 minutes. Fermin Lopez plays in Dani Olmo, who made his return from injury in this match, following an excellent driving run, and the midfielder curls home a wonderful effort from the edge of the box.

🚨🇪🇸 DANI OLMO GIVES BARCELONA THE LEAD IN THE 86TH MINUTE! WHAT AN ASSIST FROM FERMIN LOPEZ! 🤯 Espanyol 0-1 Barcelona.pic.twitter.com/le5xV4sOZl — Tekkers Foot (@tekkersfoot) January 3, 2026

Minutes later, Barcelona sealed the three points. Fermin was at the heart of it again, as his driving run ended with Robert Lewandowski chipping home from the cutback to make it 2-0.

🚨🇪🇸 LEWANDOWSKI DOUBLES THE LEAD FOR BARCELONA! FERMIN LOPEZ WITH THE ASSIST AGAIN! Espanyol 0-2 Barcelona.pic.twitter.com/i89jJt125E — Tekkers Foot (@tekkersfoot) January 3, 2026

Barcelona have not been good in this match, but the important thing for them is that the three points will be theirs.