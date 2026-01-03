Dusan Vlahovic wage demands for Barcelona move revealed

Barcelona will not have a significant budget with which to bring in a number nine in the summer if they do decide to move on from Robert Lewandowski, as appears will be the case. The Blaugrana are searching for more economic options they can bring in, one of which is Dusan Vlahovic.

The Serbian forward appears to have been identified as one of the few options Barcelona feel confident they will be able to afford, even with uncertainty over their salary limit situations. Vlahovic is out of contract at Juventus, and there is no sign of a move coming from La Vecchia Signora to renew his deal. On the other hand, AC Milan are also interested in Vlahovic, and could provide competition for the Blaugrana.

Barcelona will have to pay Vlahovic top salary

Being available on a free transfer, Vlahovic is likely to demand higher wages. GdS (via Diario AS) say that Barcelona have held several rounds of talks with his agents, and believe an agreement can be found. They say that Vlahovic’s salary would likely remain at what he is earning at Juventus, their highest-paid player, which is some €12m per annum.

That would put Vlahovic at the top end of Barcelona’s salary scale, albeit he would likely be replacing Lewandowski, one of the few players earning outwith their scale. The Italian outlet note that Milan’s interest remains at that for the time being, and Bayern Munich are also monitoring the situation.

Barcelona’s lack of alternatives

One of the reasons Barcelona may decide to proceed with a deal is an apparent lack of economic alternatives. Even the ‘cheaper’ option linked to Barcelona in recent months, Karl Etta Eyong, has a €30m release clause at Levante. The only other name consistently linked with the Catalan giants has been Julian Alvarez, but Atletico Madrid are likely to demand well in excess of €100m for the Argentina international.