Barcelona are hoping to sign a defender this month, and their efforts could be helped by funds coming into the club. It’s unlikely that any current first team players will be sold, but in the case of Mika Marmol, his possible exit from Las Palmas could allow his former side to net millions of euros.

Back in the summer of 2023, Marmol left Barcelona to join Las Palmas on a free transfer. As part of that agreement, the Catalans secured a 50% sell-on clause, which would entitle them to half of any transfer fee in the case of the defender moving on from Gran Canaria.

Despite impressing throughout his time at Las Palmas, Marmol has not secured an exit. AS Roma wanted him 12 months ago, but he did not leave, although that could happen during this month’s transfer window.

As per MD, Barcelona are attentive to Marmol’s situation, as they believe Las Palmas will cash in now in order to avoid losing him for nothing when his contract expires in the summer.

Las Palmas chief denies Marmol exit speculation

Barcelona may see it this way, but Las Palmas do not. Miguel Angel Ramirez, who is president of the Segunda club, recently addressed the situation with Marmol, whom he does not plan to sell during the winter transfer window, as per Marca.

“Mika is difficult to renew. We will continue fighting for it to continue, but it is difficult. There are important teams that want to have his services and we can’t compete there. But we are not going to sell him and I am not going to negotiate.”

Barcelona will be disappointing if Marmol ends up leaving Las Palmas as a free agent, which appears to be the most likely outcome at this stage. His sale would bring in important funds at a time when they are desperately needed.