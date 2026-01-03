Deco and Hansi Flick
Barcelona

Barcelona locked in internal debate over January defensive signing

Image via FC Barcelona

Barcelona have established that they are keen to bring in a new defender in the January transfer window, but that appears to be the extent of the decisions made in Can Barca. The Blaugrana are down to just six defenders until at least April, and are hoping to bring in someone on loan.

Manager Hansi Flick announced on Friday that Barcelona were seeking to bring in a new option, and that he was ‘confident’ the club could do something. While Gerard Martin has played solidly thus far in central defence, and Eric Garcia can move back there, it seems a centre-back is their priority, but MD say that debate is ongoing over who to bring in. A move for a full-back is also possible.

Nathan Ake deal with Manchester City

Ake is keen for more game time.
Image via Getty Images

Earlier this week it was revealed that Barcelona hope to have some clarity on whether they can move for Nathan Ake after the Spanish Supercup. Manchester City are seeking a permanent deal, and Ake’s salary is at the higher end of what Barcelona can consider. The Catalan daily explain that in order to pursue a player like Ake, or of similar stature, then they will require Marc-Andre ter Stegen to move on loan in order to free up extra salary limit space.

Joao Cancelo holding out for Barcelona move

Other reports have claimed that Barcelona have decided not to go ahead with the signing of Joao Cancelo, who is looking to leave Al-Hilal on loan this January, as a result of internal disagreements over his signing. Inter are advancing in talks for Cancelo, but Matteo Moretto and Fabrizio Romano comment that Cancelo will hold out for a move to Barcelona until he is definitively told that it will not happen.

Cancelo would provide versatility, given he can play anywhere on the flanks and in midfield, but the Portuguese full-back has shown frailties defensively when tested. Signing Cancelo would more or less assure that Flick will move forward with one of Ronald Araujo or Martin as a partner for Pau Cubarsi in central defence.

