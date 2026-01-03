Barcelona are in the market for a new defender, as they seek to improve Hansi Flick’s options for the second half of the season. The plan is for a centre-back to arrive, but if an acceptable signing cannot be made in this area, alternative arrangements could be made.

One such alternative move could be to go for a right-back, which would allow Jules Kounde to be considered for a return to his natural central defensive position. Joao Cancelo would be the leading target in this regard, given that he has been made available by Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal.

Barcelona have already made enquiries to understand Cancelo’s situation and the demands of a possible deal. As for the player himself, he would be prepared to hold out for a return to Catalonia despite strong interest from Inter, as revealed by Fabrizio Romano (via Sport).

“At the moment, Joao still has a small hope of becoming a Barcelona player. Before answering any other club, he wants to know what’s going on with Barcelona. If they finally decide to go ahead with the signing of Cancelo, I think he will go to Barcelona.”

Should Barcelona look to re-sign Cancelo?

As far as options go, Cancelo would be a good one for Barcelona – as long as he can be signed on favourable terms. He’d be a suitable fit for Flick’s attacking style of play, and his ability to operate on either flank means that Alejandro Balde would also have better competition for his place at left-back.

For now, no decision has been made from Barcelona in terms of moving for Cancelo. They are running out of time to make one, given that Al Hilal want him to leave, and Inter are pushing hard to secure his services for the second half of the season.