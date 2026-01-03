Arsenal make €60m offer to sign Real Madrid star in January

Real Madrid are not planning on being busy this month, but that may change depending on how different situations play out. One of those involves Rodrygo Goes, who continues to be linked with a move away from the Bernabeu.

Rodrygo, who is currently in talks to change agency, has had a difficult season up until now, although he has re-established himself as a starter in recent weeks. Nevertheless, that has not stopped interest being shown in his services, and at least two clubs are prepared to move for him during the winter transfer window.

According to Sport, Arsenal are one of those clubs keen on Rodrygo, with the Premier League leaders having offered €60m for the Brazil international. They see him as being a level-raiser in Mikel Arteta’s squad, where there has been struggles on the left wing for at least 12 months.

Arsenal are not alone in their plans to sign Rodrygo this month, with the report also confirming that Al Hilal are also prepared to pay €60m to get a deal done. The Saudi Pro League side would offer a much higher financial package to the player himself, which could tempt him away from the Premier League.

Real Madrid unlikely to sell mid-season

Arsenal and Al Hilal may be very interested in signing Rodrygo, but Real Madrid will have the final say. Their plan is for no offers to be considered, especially given that the 24-year-old is back to being a key player for Xabi Alonso.

Their stance may change in the summer, but if Rodrygo continues his excellent recent form, it would be no surprise to see Real Madrid close the door on his sale. He’s proving himself to be a valuable player, and if that continues to be the case, letting him go would not be in their best interest.