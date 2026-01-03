Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso was reluctant to give a definitive answer on when Kylian Mbappe would be back in action, after the French forward suffered a twisted knee during training this week. On top of that, central defender Dean Huijsen has emerged as a late doubt for their clash against Real Betis on Sunday at the Santiago Bernabeu (KO 16:15 CEST).

Mbappe pulled up during Real Madrid’s traditional end of year open training session, and is thought to be out of action for their clash against Atletico Madrid in the Spanish Supercup semi-final, and in all probability, a prospective final on Sunday too.

“We’re going to take it down to the deadline,” Alonso commented. “It’s largely about how he feels. We want him back as soon as possible. When is ‘as soon as possible?’ That’s the question. I don’t know. The Super Cup? We’ll see…”

Alonso was also asked whether Mbappe’s injury was bad luck, or if it was an issue that could have been managed better. Mbappe missed their clash with Manchester City a few weeks before.

“After each match, we assess the situation and make decisions. Now we’ll see. We need to monitor his progress, and we’ll do everything we can to get him back as soon as possible.”

Dean Huijsen a doubt for Real Betis

The headline news coming out of Valdebebas on Saturday was the absence of Dean Huijsen from training. The Spain defender has been in and out of the side with knee issues of his own for much of the last two months. Alonso did not rule him out against Betis, but it does make it more likely Antonio Rudiger and Raul Asencio will be the starting centre-backs.

“He was feeling some discomfort and we wanted to be a little cautious. We’ll decide tomorrow.”

Dani Carvajal’s return

In desperate need of some positive news on the injury front, captain Dani Carvajal looks as if he could be the next to return. Reports earlier in the week noted Carvajal was unlikely to play against Betis, but is racing to return for the Supercup. Alonso highlighted the veteran’s importance to the side.

“He was able to train through the entire session. We’ll decide on the squad tomorrow morning. In every club, players who carry weight, not only for what they contribute on the pitch but also for their ability to handle difficult moments, are essential. Carva is one of them.”

“His personality and influence on the team are immense. We would have liked to have him with us these past two months and now help him get back to his best physical condition to contribute to the team. But having him back is already a help.”