Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso has said that it was Endrick Felipe’s decision to leave the club on loan for Olympique Lyon, as he was asked about the club’s January transfer plans. The Brazilian had barely featured under Alonso, making just three appearances since his return to fitness in mid-September.

Earlier in the week it was reported that Alonso would have been in favour of bringing in a midfielder in the January transfer window, a need that Los Blancos seem to be preparing for in the summer. However, true to form, it seems Real Madrid will not be active in January. Alonso’s response certainly seemed to suggest as much.

“We always have to be vigilant, but we’re happy with the squad. We’ll keep an eye out for any opportunities that may arise.”

‘I understand why Endrick made the decision’ – Alonso

The one deal they have completed is the exit of Endrick, who is on loan at Lyon for the remainder of the season. Alonso was content with the move.

“Endrick, at this stage of his career, needs to play, and I understand why he made that decision and why the club invested in his development and experience in a league like the French one. Real Madrid does a great job with players who leave the team to grow and then return.”

Should Real Madrid have held fire on Endrick exit?

With Kylian Mbappe out injured, some have wondered out loud if they might have held off the deal until the Frenchman returns. Alonso will only have Gonzalo Garcia as a natural number nine available for the Spanish Supercup, although Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes have both played there before.

“We need to focus not only on the short term, but also on the medium term and when the negotiations are taking place. The decision has been made and there’s no going back. We will approach the Super Cup with great confidence in the players we have.”