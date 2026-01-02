Xabi Alonso alternative at Real Madrid compared to Jurgen Klopp

Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso is once again back into the thick of it this week, as his side host Real Betis at the Bernabeu. Los Blancos then travel to Saudi Arabia for the Spanish Supercup, where they will face Atletico Madrid in a derby clash in the semi-final, and potentially a final with Barcelona or Athletic Club. In all likelihood, there will be more than just the Supercup on the line.

Alonso survived heavy speculation over his position in the final week of games before the winter break, securing wins over Alaves, Talavera de la Reina and Sevilla. However the run of games coming up has been described as a continuance of the referendum on his future.

One of the things helping Alonso is that there are no clear alternatives. Zinedine Zidane has been ruled out of a third return, while Jurgen Klopp appears to be content with his new role at Red Bull. Those are the only two big names that have been linked with Los Blancos.

Alvaro Arbeloa compared to Jurgen Klopp

More probable alternatives to take over until the end of the season, if needs be, are Real Madrid Castilla manager Alvaro Arbeloa, or Sporting Director Santiago Solari. Arbeloa is highly rated at Valdebebas, and this past summer was promoted from under-19 manager to Castilla coach. Since arriving in the academy in 2022, he has racked up 150 victories in 198 games, as pointed out by Diario AS.

Stylistically, they compare him to none other than Klopp. Arbeloa is credited with the development of Nico Paz, Jacobo Ramon and Gonzalo Garcia, the former two excelling in Serie A. Arbeloa reportedly made the youth teams more professional on arrival, and has opted for a high pressing style not dissimilar to that of Klopp in his heyday.

While his Real Madrid sides want the ball, above all, they are direct and seek to win the ball high up the pitch. Quick to shake things up tactically, and with a direct and passionate personality, Arbeloa’s methods and manner are appreciated within the club.

Could Arbeloa be the next manager up, regardless of when?

For some time now, it has been highlighted that Arbeloa has a strong relationship with President Florentino Perez, a factor that weighs heavily. If they need an emergency solution this season, Arbeloa certainly seems a logical option if there are no others they like. That said, as is the case with players, Real Madrid have tended to opt for big names rather than internal promotions – Zinedine Zidane was the rare exception, but he himself had a superstar brand behind him. Perhaps the biggest factor in his favour is that there are few obvious alternatives, and the fact such comparisons are being made are a positive for Arbeloa.