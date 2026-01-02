Serie A giant to compete with Barcelona for free agent number nine

Barcelona look as if they will pursue a move for a number nine in the summer in order to replace Robert Lewandowski, who is out of contract in the summer. One of the few known options on their shortlist is receiving interest from another European giant.

The Blaugrana have been linked to the likes of Julian Alvarez next summer, but there is an acknowledgement that any deal for the Argentina international would likely cost in excess of €100m, and thus is out of the question financially as things stand. One of the more realistic options cited is Dusan Vlahovic of Juventus. The Bianconeri will not offer him a new deal, and he too is out of contract this summer – it has been widely reported that Barcelona have been in touch with his camp over a potential free transfer this summer.

AC Milan also interested in Vlahovic

However the Serbian forward will have other options next summer too. According to reports in Italy, as referenced by Sport, AC Milan are interested in bringing Vlahovic in too. They are willing to offer him a starting role as an established number nine next season, and clearly he is an affordable option.

Would Vlahovic be a starter at Barcelona?

Vlahovic’s prospective role could play a key part in where he decides to sign. It is of course not settled that the Blaugrana will make him an offer, but thus far he is the most credible lead on their number nine search – even Karl Etta Eyong would likely set them back €30m if they activate his release clause.

🚨 There is no full agreement within the FC Barcelona coaching staff regarding João Cancelo. For Hansi Flick, the plan in the transfer market is clear: strengthening the defense with the signing of a centre back is the top priority. [@monfortcarlos] 🇵🇹 pic.twitter.com/bd2dGlylme — barcacentre (@barcacentre) January 2, 2026

Hansi Flick has tended to prefer a physical number nine, but Ferran Torres’ form has earned him a number of starts in big games this season. What is more, over the last two seasons, Torres has outscored Vlahovic by 32 goals to 23, without being a guaranteed starter. The ex-Manchester City forward would no doubt back himself to beat Vlahovic out for the spot.