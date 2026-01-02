Real Madrid and Brazil legend leaves hospital after heart operation

Real Madrid and Brazil legend Roberto Carlos has left hospital in Sao Paulo, following an unexpected heart operation earlier this week. The 52-year-old was rushed to hospital but it appears he has left in good health.

Carlos had visited his doctor after complaining of a pain in his left leg, which turned out to be a blood clot. On further inspection, irregularities in the function of his heart were discovered. Rushed to hospital, Carlos then spent three hours in the operating theatre, before being kept in for 48 hours under observation.

Roberto Carlos did not suffer heart attack

The following day however, Carlos did take to social media to ease any concerns, stating that ‘I am fine, and well taken care of. I did not have a heart attack’. The iconic left-back has now been discharged from the hospital, as per MD, having made what appears to be a full recovery. The operation was not thought to be life-threatening.

After being discharged, Carlos also thanked his medical unit for their care, saying ‘I’m grateful to all of the medical team for their attention, care and accompaniment during this period. Many thanks to the doctors.’

Real Madrid role

Carlos still spends much of his time in Spain, and owns property in the Spanish capital from his playing days at Real Madrid. Working at times as an ambassador for Los Blancos, daughter Manuela da Silva is part of the under-16 side in the Real Madrid academy setup.

At times, he still turns out for the Real Madrid legends side, which competes periodically against Barcelona legends in showpiece events around the world. Last seeason, Carlos also participated in a charity match organised by the Real Madrid Foundation, alongside the likes of Raul Gonzalez and Iker Casillas.