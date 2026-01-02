Getafe and Rayo Vallecano unable to settle bout with cautious jabs

Rayo Vallecano 1-1 Getafe

Cold and damp, Rayo Vallecano and Getafe could both feel the chill of the relegation battle as they kicked off 2026. Rayo have been enjoying themselves in European competition, but had just a three point advantage over Girona in 18th at kick-off. Getafe possessed a valuable five-point cushion, but there has been little to cheer over the last two months, and an increasingly morose Jose Bordalas has mirrored their form, increasing concern at the Coliseum.

The opening whistle of 2026 in La Liga was not greeted with a swift start by either side in Vallecas, as both warmed themselves up. Much of the crowd’s eyes were diverted by the rather creative protest from Rayo Vallecano’s ultras, which saw the grinch whistled by fans, later donning a mask of La Liga President Javier Tebas. ‘I’ve come to rob you of weekend football’, declared our villain of the piece, the latest in Rayo fans’ long-standing frustrations with Monday and Friday night games.

Hence it was some time before the home support engaged fully with the game in front of them. After 25 minutes, Florian Lejeune’s speculative free-kick was punched over by Getafe’s David Soria. Neither side managed much more than speculation with their forward forays though, a flaw all too familiar for the crouching Inigo Perez, and Jose Bordalas on the touchline, half-hidden by a beefy jacket.

Neither set of players could have expected a satisfied meeting with their coach at the break, but an angled ball from Unai Lopez to the back post found Jorge de Frutos with a yard of space in stoppage time. Decisive with his first-time volley back across the box from a tight angle, Soria seemed taken aback that a second shot had made it’s way on target, and he could not corral it. A half where neither side gave much away, Getafe’s away support may have a case that Soria was overly generous.

Given their difficulty in front of goal, what may have been an upward climb to break down the Rayo defence felt like a severe gradient for Los Azulones. Bordalas devised a plan to press further forward and play in the Rayo half by way of response, something the home side accepted in exchange for extra space on the break, and the chance to potentially kill the game.

It wasn’t that Getafe were short on chances, but devoid of rhythm and space too. Rayo, now with Fran Perez and Pacha Espino on for de Frutos and Sergio Camello, failed to find the space behind them, but were comfortable with the status quo, snuffing out an attack at the second pass, receiving applause for clearances up the pitch.

If there is one shining light in this Getafe side though, it is Luis Milla. The gifted central midfielder trails only Marcus Rashford and Lamine Yamal for assists this season, and a perfectly placed curling free-kick from deep found Mauro Arambarri, who with perhaps their only true chance of the game, nestled the ball in the top corner. Milla trails only Marcus Rashford and Lamine Yamal (8), after a 7th assist of the season.

Those account for 50% of Getafe’s goals this season, but it was a match that confirmed there would be no magical improvement with the turn of the year for either side. Both carried out their game plans knowing that the other side were carried little threat, and boxed on the basis that one good punch could settle the bout. Having had the lead, Inigo Perez will feel more bitter about the lost points, knowing that his side had nullified Getafe entirely from open play.

Getafe celebrated their point with a pile-up, and Bordalas’ side staved off a defeat that would have rendered their efforts worthless, given the lack of positives on show. Even the point was difficult to dress in flattering clothes, but morale is something Getafe desperately need to hang onto, and Arambarri’s equaliser floats them through to next week.