Juventus keen on Atletico Madrid star to fill gap in summer

Atletico Madrid star Alexander Sorloth has had a curious time of it since moving to the Metropolitano from Villarreal two summers ago. Arriving as the second-top scorer in La Liga, Sorloth has never quite been able to nail down a starting spot under Diego Simeone.

Sorloth was the most effective substitute in Europe’s top five leagues last season, but now into his thirties, the big number nine is keen to play as a regular starter. In the summer it was rumoured that both Atletico and Sorloth would be open to an exit for the right price, but no deal transpired.

Juventus interested in Sorloth as Vlahovic replacement

Reports in Italy, carried by Sport, say that Sorloth is gathering pace in Turin as a potential replacement for Dusan Vlahovic at Juventus. The Serbian striker is out of contract in the summer, with Barcelona reportedly interested in him, but will not stay at Juve beyond the end of the season. Sorloth is regarded as a like for like replacement who is established at the top level, and they are willing to offer him a starting role.

Atletico Madrid stance on Sorloth exit

Sorloth has been cited as a potential option for several sides in need over the last six month, including Liverpool, Newcastle United, Fenerbahce and Galatasaray. Los Colchoneros appear to be keen to get back the €32m they spent on Sorloth though, and now 18 months older, so far no side has taken the plunge.

It does seem likely that if they want to move on from Sorloth, Atletico may have to take a financial hit. This season he has five goals and one assist in 22 games, half of which have been starts. He remains an important part of the squad, but not an indispensable member of the starting XI.