The January transfer window is upon us, giving sporting directors a chance to hit a home run or fix some of the issues that have become apparent. Here is a look at where every La Liga side could do with reinforcements.

Alaves – Left-winger

It is tempting to say a forward, given Toni Martinez and Lucas Boye have managed just seven goals between them, but finding an affordable option that would improve them is a tough ask. Our contention is that Los Babazorros would be better served improving the supply chain with a left-winger.

Abde Rebbach, Calebe, Carles Alena and Denis Suarez have all put in shifts on the left side of their midfield four, and all have redeeming qualities. Yet finding a winger with genuine pace and perhaps their own eye for goal would add a different dimension to Alaves’ attack.

Athletic Club – Striker/Left-back

Quite clearly, Athletic Club need a striker, and with the exception of 18 months of Gorka Guruzeta, have done so since Aritz Aduriz retired. Guruzeta and Maroan Sannadi have five goals between them, and Ernesto Valverde has too often felt more comfortable with Alex Berenguer leading the line.

In the interest of keeping this analysis more interesting, the left-back spot is one that hasn’t entirely convinced us. When fully fit, 35-year-old Yuri Berchiche remains one of the best in La Liga. Yet his absences grow more frequent as his bones creak, and Adama Boiro is yet to show that he is more than a stop-gap. It’s a position Athletic could do with more from, and will need addressing sooner or later.

Atletico Madrid – Left-back

The word is that Atletico Madrid are pursuing a central defender, but a long-term answer at left-back could be far more beneficial. In reality, there hasn’t been one since Filipe Luis, and having decided to spend on it in the summer, bringing in Matteo Ruggeri seemed a strange choice. The Italian is clearly talented, but remains a project at this stage.

It has led to Diego Simeone shifting David Hancko left often, and the Slovakian has contributed well. However he has been excellent in central defence, and with Robin Le Normand and Jose Maria Gimenez oscillating in terms of form and fitness, a guarantee at left-back would be like making two signings.

Would it be a mistake to let him go? pic.twitter.com/c3fvgVuk6m — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) January 1, 2026

Barcelona – Centre-back

This will come as little surprise, and it does appear to be something they are looking into, but Barcelona could do with a central defender. While Gerard Martin has been competent so far, even if he is trusted, he remains their only left-footed option, and remains the only alternative to Alejandro Balde at left-back.

Director of Football Deco commented in the summer that ‘one of the central defenders had to leave’, but Inigo Martinez was arguably the last one that should have based on performances. In a world without salary limits, Barcelona would pursue a pacy left-footed centre-back with a number of years at the top of the game to partner Pau Cubarsi, but just one of those traits would do currently.

🚨 BREAKING: Currently, FC Barcelona are not moving ahead with the João Cancelo deal. [@FabrizioRomano] 🇵🇹 pic.twitter.com/Cf49Lyse03 — barcacentre (@barcacentre) January 1, 2026

Celta Vigo – Attacking Midfielder

By all accounts, including his own, Fer Lopez looks set to return on loan from Wolves this January. We are also aware that Celta Vigo have several strong options to play either side of a number nine in their system. Have you considered the difference Iago Aspas makes whenever he is on the pitch though?

This is because Aspas is one of the finest players to have graced Balaidos, but what he has that Pablo Duran, Williot Swedberg, Hugo Alvarez or even Bryan Zaragoza are not as gifted with, is the decisive pass. Celta have all the resources up front to run in behind, to stretch the opposition, but could benefit from another option to provide them with service. Lopez, at least when he left, is talented but more of a box presence.

Elche – Central midfielder

Elche are getting so much out of their squad, this is at best, a suggestion rather than a gilded advice. Although it is tempting to say another number nine, the reality is that you can find little fault with the efforts of Alvaro Rodriguez, Andre Silva and Rafa Mir. Bettering them would be a tricky task.

In midfield, Martim Neto, Rodrigo Mendoza and Aleix Febas have been tiptoeing past defenders, playing neat passes between their opponents, and providing plenty of entertainment. It is no criticism of Marc Aguado or Federico Redondo, but you wonder what a physically imposing option that could make their mark in the middle of the pitch might do to help platform the work of other Elche playmakers.

Espanyol – Winger

Again, far be it from us to give Sporting Director Fran Garagarza advice, but seeing as we’re here – another winger. Tyrhys Dolan has been an inspired signing, and Javi Puado remains captain fantastic for Espanyol, but his knee injury has limited his contribution. Antoniu Roca, Jofre Carreras and loanee Luca Koleosho perhaps represent the reserve unit contributing less so far though. Another option out wide would provide Dolan and the recovering Puado with more competition, and perhas inspire the most consistent versions of both.

Getafe – Forward

Goals, goals and goals, Jose Bordalas’ side have rarely been free-scoring, but it’s an emergency shortage at this point in South Madrid. Borja Mayoral’s knee surgery does not help matters, but the truth is he has struggled for anything like the form that built his reputation, and La Liga has got to grips with young talent Adrian Liso after early success.

Los Azulones have been linked with a loan move for Enes Unal, who if fit could perhaps be the number nine they need. Getafe’s 13 strikes in 17 games is unsustainable, even for Bordalas. President Angel Torres will have to find a way to import those goals or leave his club in the hands of fate.

Girona – Goalkeeper

This one is little secret, but after setting a record for saving the most penalties in a game last season, Paulo Gazzaniga has followed it up with what has to be the worst season of his career. Dominik Livakovic, for whatever reason, didn’t seem to have Michel Sanchez’s trust, and Girona have been linked with Marc-Andre ter Stegen on a loan deal. Someone that can inspire confidence in the backline, command their area, and provide error-free performances would see Girona pick up more points in 2026.

Levante – Centre-back

There are a number of areas that could be addressed by Levante, but we would contend a centre-back is the most pressing of them. Levante are one of the few sides in the relegation battle with a goalscorer, even if Karl Etta Eyong has tailed off a bit, but their 29 goals conceded is both just and their biggest problem.

Five central defenders have made appearances this season for Los Granotas, and none of them had significant experience in La Liga. A leader at the back with the ability to glue his fellow defenders together would perhaps allow Levante the chance to play without needing to score two goals to get a result.

RCD Mallorca – Right-winger

As Jagoba Arrasate settles on a shift to four at the back, some balance on the right flank would be helpful. After several years of wing-backs, the impact of Jan Virgili on the left has electrified Son Moix at times. Reporting from the island says that Sporting Director Pablo Ortells is indeed looking to address the position, and we couldn’t agree more.

Currently RCD Mallorca do not a single right-winger in their squad, and while Takuma Asano and Mateo Joseph can play there, a more natural option would provide the very good form of Vedat Muriqi more chances to continue.

Osasuna – Central midfielder

Osasuna have not had it easy this season, but do have the ingredients for more. Los Rojillo could do with being more solid defensively, but that can be coached around. There is perhaps the feeling that Osasuna lack a little ‘football’, as they say in Spain. It is true that neither Raul Garcia de Haro or Ante Budimir have shown the form you might like, but Victor Munoz is chipping in with goals.

Aimar Oroz’s graduation to a creative hub has been on the horizon for some time, but hasn’t yet got closer. Perhaps it might help him to blossom if the creative burden was eased, and in turn, he might have more space. Moi Gomez is the player in Osasuna’s squad that can do that, but it’s been a while since he has.

Rayo Vallecano – Forward

Jorge de Frutos and Alvaro Garcia have been both Rayo Vallecano’s most productive forwards, and as you may be aware, are not number nines. Rayo spent €4.5m on Alemao in the summer, but between him, Sergio Camello and Randy Nteka, there are just four goals, and very little confidence. Like Getafe and Athletic, this is a chronic issue that means the metaphorical Rayo head keeps bumping against the low ceilings.

An alternative suggestion is in central midfield. Unai Lopez, Pathe Ciss, Oscar Valentin and Gerard Gumbau are all over thirty, and Pedro Diaz is at times preferred further forward. Some fresh verve in midfield, particularly with Ciss used at the back often, would not hurt.

Real Betis – Full-back

If Giovani Lo Celso leaves, and with Isco out long-term again, then a number 10, bizarrely, becomes the greatest need. Betis seem to be keen to find a striker that isn’t Cedric Bakambu to alternate with Cucho Hernandez, but we posit that a full-back would be just as useful.

Browsing through Betis’ investments, it is clear that full-back is not regarded as a priority, but there is only so long it can be winged – pun pardoned. Los Verdiblancos have four full-backs in their squad, one is an academy product and the other three are free transfers.

It is not promising that Manuel Pellegrini has started using Valentin Gomez at left-back rather than in central defence instead of Junior Firpo and Ricardo Rodriguez. On the other side, Angel Ortiz is promising, but Aitor Ruibal still ends up there a little too often, with Hector Bellerin in and out with injury.

Real Madrid – Midfielder

No prizes for guessing this one. In the summer, the point was made on Football España that Xabi Alonso could really do with signing Xabi Alonso. Real Madrid have been in need of a midfielder since Toni Kroos left – pay no mind to those that would persuade you otherwise – and it seems the club may finally be coming round to the idea. However they will not act until the summer, which is rather brain-melting for Alonso.

Los Blancos won’t find another Kroos, but they do need a player that can improve the fluency of their play, and speed up the tempo of passing. Incidentally, AZ Alkmaar talent Kees Smit appears to be the option Real Madrid most like. Signing Smit may be a game-changing move, but it certainly risks falling into a familiar issue for Real Madrid as a result of their transfer policy – signing potential rather than product. Three years ago, Aurelien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga and Fede Valverde were touted to be the best midfield in the world by now, which illustrates the pitfalls of projection.

Real Oviedo – Striker

Roll the striker appeal advert. Real Oviedo’s 7 [SEVEN] goals are the worst in the division by half, and currently, it’s taking them out of the division. Salomon Rondon is the only forward with more than one goal, but his two strikes were hardly a reason to hang onto him. Federico Vinas works hard, but it’s never promising when that’s the standout quality from your forward.

It’s true that Oviedo do lack some creativity, but there is no getting around the fact that a clinical forward would have Los Carbayones out of the relegation zone.

Real Sociedad – Striker

With apologies to originality, Real Sociedad too need a striker. They belong in the club of chronic goalscoring problems with Basque rivals Athletic, Getafe and Rayo, unless Spain Mikel Oyarzabal decides to appear in Donostia-San Sebastian. That would require La Real to sign Lamine Yamal, Pedri and (checks notes) re-sign Mikel Merino though. It is an unavoidable issue that truly deserves the adjective haunting at Anoeta.

On the other hand, La Real could also benefit from a strong central defender. Duje Caleta-Car is not quite the Nayef Aguerd replacement Erik Bretos was hoping he would be, and it’s clear that to go with their goalscoring issues, Pellegrino Matarazzo must address a brittle backline.

Sevilla – Creative midfielder

In keeping with our theme of managers missing themselves from their starting XI, Matias Almeyda could probably do with a younger self threading passes through to his forwards. That is one of a number of issues that need addressing, including a number nine, but Sevilla do actually have the sixth-best attack in La Liga – make of that what you will. Centre-back is another position we’d like to see more attention paid to in the coming windows.

If Sevilla are to sign one player this January though, let it be a number 10. Peque Fernandez made his name in Segunda as a goalscorer not a creator, and it has placed the burden on Alexis Sanchez, Chidera Ejuke and Ruben Vargas to get on the ball, rather than drive with it or get into good positions. Sevilla can hem sides in, but their current options at times lack the subtlety to unpick a defence.

Valencia – Winger

Valencia are the latest side to be sucked into the Arnaut Danjuma comeback vortex, and it has left Los Che looking blunt. Hugo Duro starts less games than he should, but is actually effective when given chances. Largie Ramazani, Danjuma, Dani Raba and Luis Rioja are struggling for the numbers Valencia need to make games easier.

Diego Lopez and Rioja are good options out wide, but neither are guarantees of incision, and an astute signing that can go past their defender could open things up for an all-too stuffy Valencia.

Villarreal – Centre-back

Undoubtedly one of the strangest sides in La Liga, Villarreal have been brutally effective without really looking that impressive all that often. Yes they have individual talent in the final third, but Europe has exposed their flaws in frustrating fashion. Thomas Partey’s signing has been as disastrous on the pitch as it has been for public relations, and a central midfielder that could provide a little more nous on the ball would be useful; Santi Comesana and Pape Gueye are both excellent, but Dani Parejo’s diminishing contribution is keenly felt.

Yet it is another veteran, Raul Albiol, who is missed most. Granted, this is a narrative leap, as he wasn’t actually playing much last season, but Renato Veiga and Rafa Marin look like they could both be brilliant alongside a commanding veteran like Albiol in his prime. Both are talented, but cutting their teeth at this level, and it’s given Marcelino Garcia Toral more than one headache.