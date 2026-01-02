Espanyol manager Manolo Gonzalez has claimed that Barcelona fans are in no position to take the moral highground on behaviour. One of the main talking points ahead of the Barcelona derby on Saturday night is the return of goalkeeper Joan Garcia, who left Los Pericos for their most bitter rivals in the summer in a €25m deal.

The Catalan derby is already a heated affair, and Espanyol were punished with a one-game stadium closure in 2023 after fans chased Barcelona players from the pitch following their title win. It is expected that Garcia will be in for a hostile reception, and Espanyol have taken preventative measures by putting up nets behind the goals to halt any objects thrown his way, and appealing to fans for ‘cool heads to prevail’.

‘Won’t be lectured by Barcelona fans on behaviour’ – Gonzalez

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick had declared that the atmosphere was always difficult against Espanyol, and that he expected his side to handle it with composure. Gonzalez stated that it would be a tense atmosphere, but anything beyond that would be hurting Espanyol fans more than anyone else.

“The fans are going to be vocal, naturally, but we’re not going to come to the match with bouquets of roses; it’s common sense. Just like when we go to the Camp Nou and they chant ‘relegated’ at us, and nothing happens. These things happen, just like a Sevilla-Betis match, for example. People need to understand that the first ones who suffer if something goes wrong are the club, the team, the fans, everyone. If something happens that shouldn’t, the first ones who suffer are those season ticket holders who won’t be able to get into the stadium.”

Gonzalez went on to point out that when Luis Figo pulled off a similar move, he was greeted with a pig’s head thrown at him 25 years ago.

“It’s a great year to enjoy. The fans need to stay calm and detach themselves from all this. If Barca has a moment where they celebrate in a strange way, they should stay calm and not get involved. What’s happening here is that everyone is waiting for Espanyol to mess up so they can take advantage of them, but that’s not going to happen. And no lectures, no lectures on behaviour. Please. I have many Barcelona fans who tell me this, and I tell them that when Luis Figo came to the Camp Nou… They’re in no position to lecture anyone. The fans will behave themselves, and it will be just another football match.”

‘Referee selection adds unnecessary pressure’ – Gonzalez

One of the changes that has been implemented by the Referees Commitee (CTA) this year is that officials are able to take charge of teams from their own region. A Catalan referee will be in charge of the Barcelona derby, a move that Gonzalez felt was poorly thought out.

“I don’t think it’s necessary; it puts unnecessary pressure on the referee. Because whatever he does, it’s going to backfire. If the referee is already under so much scrutiny in a normal match, imagine what it will be like tomorrow, no matter what happens. Imagine what could happen if Espanyol benefits; it’s better to leave Catalonia if that happens.”

Gonzalez would go on to confirm that captain Javi Puado would be back in the squad for the first time since October, after a knee injury. Ramon Terrats will also be back in action, with Charles Pickel their only absence due to international duty. Gonzalez emphasized that while it was important for his side to defend well, the key to beating Barcelona was attacking well.