Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has confirmed thast Lamine Yamal will be fit to face Espanyol on Saturday night in the Catalan derby. The 18-year-old superstar missed Barcelona training on Thursday due to a cold, but it appears he will be fit to play.

The main headline from Flick’s pre-match press conference came in regard to the transfer window, with the German manager confirming that Barcelona were looking for a defender. The focus this weekend will be on an in-form Espanyol side, who have won their last five games on the bounce in La Liga.

“First of all, Happy New Year. It will be an interesting match. I want to congratulate Manolo because what he’s doing is incredible. They have five consecutive victories; it’s fantastic. They’re pressing very well, also in transition. We’ll have to be careful and play at our best; that’s the most important thing.”

The Joan Garcia reception

One of the major talking points will be the heated atmosphere in Cornella at the RCDE Stadium. It is a game that has seen tensions run high in recent seasons.

“Last season wasn’t easy either. This year they’re confident, they press well, and we have to see what happens. We have to stay calm and play our best football. In the end, I think we have enough quality to win there.”

“The most important thing in football is to support your team, not to go against the other side. It’s what’s best for your team. Everyone should send positive energy. You have to be focused on your team, not the other one.”

Adding fuel to the fire is the transfer of Joan Garcia, who left Espanyol for their most bitter rivals in the summer, and is set for a virile reception from the home fans who idolised him last season. Espanyol have even implemented added safety measures as a precaution. Flick expressed no worries about Garcia being affected.

“I don’t see any differences compared to the last few weeks. It will be an important match. He’s been with Dela, with whom he has a good relationship. He’s confident and believes in his strengths and quality, and that’s what he wants to demonstrate tomorrow.”

“The way I see it, he’s always focused. He’s played a fantastic half-year, showing why his decision was the right one. He’s at a top level and he’s our number one. I have no concerns.”

Flick: "Araújo is fine. Not at 100%, but he must decide it himself. I feel the support from the dressing room. He's very important and we will give him the time he needs." — barcacentre (@barcacentre) January 2, 2026

Dani Olmo and Lamine Yamal fit to play

In addition to announcing that Lamine Yamal would be fit for the game, Flick confirmed the return of Dani Olmo. The Spain midfielder has been out of action for the best part of a month after dislocating his shoulder.

“Yes, they’re ready. Dani played a practice match today; he’s not afraid in one-on-one situations. He’s taken an important step. Lamine is back too.”

#fcbarcelona are in for a major test to start the new year. Here's the remarkable rise of #Espanyol, quite possibly the best story in #LaLiga this year. pic.twitter.com/1jeczGXUKt — Football España (@footballespana_) January 1, 2026

The Barcelona manager was also asked about the position of Eric Garcia too – before the winter break he was operating in midfield, with Frenkie de Jong relegated to a bench role.

“We’ll see him tomorrow, he’s fantastic. With ‘Cuba’ and Gerard, the triangle gives us stability. Also Jules and Balde. We’ll see.”