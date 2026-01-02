Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has gone public with his desire to bring in a defender in the January transfer market. The Blaugrana are down to just six defenders until at least late April after the injury to Andreas Christensen, and the German manager has publicly advocated for action in the transfer market.

Recent weeks have seen speculation grow that Barcelona are on the hunt for defensive reinforcements, and will look for a loan move to tie them over until the end of the season, although there has also been a suggestion they could look at full-backs and midfielders too. Flick was direct about his preferences for the transfer window.

“Difficult question. I think we are not ready at the moment. If you look at the last line, the defence, then I think it’s clear we need one more player. We have to discuss it, and in the winter market it’s not easy to get a player of this level. But I am confident that we can do something, but it has to make sense to do this transfer.”

The return of Ronald Araujo

One factor that could impact Barcelona’s transfer activity is the fitness of Ronald Araujo. The Uruguayan defender returned from a leave of absence at the start of the week, but there is no certainty on when he will return to playing action.

“It depends on him. He’s not 100% physically, but he’s doing well. He has to decide how quickly he wants to progress. For me, that’s clear. What I see and feel is that the team’s support is fantastic. He’s taken the time he needed. He’s on the right track.”

‘The most important thing is to train like the last few weeks’

Next week, the ‘three kings’ will visit Spain on the 6th of January, the traditional day of gift-giving over the winter festivities. Flick was asked what his wishes were for 2026–

“For me, the most important thing is to train like we have the last two weeks. With quality, high intensity, and great focus. That’s how you can improve; there’s a lot of potential in the team. I hope all the players stay healthy. We’ve already had too many injuries; that’s enough for this season.”

🚨 Hansi Flick: "I want to congratulate Manolo because it's incredible how Espanyol is playing. Five consecutive wins in La Liga. They're aggressive, they press well, they know how to transition… We'll have to be careful and be at our very best." 🎙️ pic.twitter.com/GjJN63G9E2 — barcacentre (@barcacentre) January 2, 2026

On top of that, Flick was keen to express his gratitude and content at being Barcelona manager.

“I’ve learned so much this past year and a half. I love the Barcelona mentality. I love living here, I have a fantastic staff. The players are phenomenal. All the employees help us a lot, the communications team, the directors, Deco and Bojan… we want to give our fans the best. I feel it every day. I really appreciate everything here at this club. I’ll give my all for this club.”

Can Barcelona move in the transfer market?

Barcelona will be able to activate the emergency injury rule following Christensen’s injury, which is classed as long-term by La Liga. That allows them to use 80% of the salary limit space taken up by Christensen on a new signing, provided that same amount extra is added to their wage bill the following season. The Catalan side have until the 9th of January to make their call on whether they will do so.