Espanyol forward Pere Milla – ‘I’d choose to step on Lamine Yamal’

Espanyol forward Pere Milla has fanned the flames of the Catalan derby, noting that he would choose to step on Lamine Yamal rather than former teammate Joan Garcia. The clash between Espanyol and Barcelona is tipped to be one of the most hostile atmospheres of the season, as Garcia returns to his former home for the first time as a Barcelona player.

Ahead of the game, Espanyol have been keen to emphasize to their fans that while they want fervent support, ‘cool heads should prevail’, which they have communicated in several public appeals. In addition, they have decided to put up nets behind the goals, for fear that the fans may throw objects at Garcia.

Ahead of the game, Milla appeared on Beteve show ‘Perico que vola’, which is dedicated to all matters Espanyol. Taking questions from the audience, Milla was asked whether he would rather stand on Lamine Yamal or Garcia. “I think Lamine,” Milla responded. It is worth noting that the tone was humorous, and Milla and the presenters then joked about the ensuing headlines ‘Milla wants to step on Lamine Yamal’, or ‘Milla is going to step on Lamine Yamal’.

In spite of the comic desire, as Lamine Yamal learned ahead of El Clasico, the tone is likely to get lost and risks firing up the Barcelona players.

Gonzalez spoke at length on the atmosphere before the game.
Espanyol manager Manolo Gonzalez stressed that it would be a heated atmosphere on Saturday night, but no more so than any other derby. However he also made it clear that he felt Barcelona and their fans were in no position to lecture Espanyol on how to behave. Barcelona manager Hansi Flick said he expected to handle the atmosphere as normal, and pointed out that the RCDE Stadium usually gives Barcelona a hostile welcome.

