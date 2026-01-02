Barcelona are prioritising a move for a central defender next summer, but as is natural for any club, have a number of positions they would like to strengthen given the opportunity. One of those appears to be right-back.

Currently the Blaugrana have only Jules Kounde as a ‘natural’ right-back, albeit the Frenchman himself is a converted central defender. Eric Garcia has performed well there in 2025, but there are no other obvious alternatives to Kounde in the squad, and Garcia is often being used elsewhere. MD say that Barcelona are keen to recruit a more offensive alternative to Kounde, as this could provide an extra tool to Hansi Flick, and the chance to make use of the space created by Lamine Yamal further forward – hence links to Joao Cancelo too.

Barcelona ramp up scouting efforts for Julian Ryerson

One name that has been linked to Barcelona this season is Borussia Dortmund’s Julian Ryerson. The Catalan daily go on to say that the Blaugrana have increased their scouting efforts with regard to Ryerson, and over the coming months will follow his progress closely, as they evaluate him as a possible medium-term signing.

Ryerson is a right-back by trade, but has played at wing-back of late, and has also performed well as a third central defender, and on the left side – versatility that is valuable for a side with just seven defenders. They believe Ryerson could complement Lamine Yamal going forward, and the fact he has beaten out Yan Couto for his spot is a seen as a feather in his cap.

Dortmund unconcerned by Barcelona interest

All the same, when Barcelona’s interest first emerged in December, it was reported in Germany that Dortmund are not concerned by it. Ryerson is under contract until 2028, and BVB do not believe that Barcelona have the funds to spend on the 27-year-old to make them consider parting ways with him.