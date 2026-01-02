Barcelona take decision on Ronald Araujo return

Barcelona are down to the bare bones defensively, with Andreas Christensen out long-term, Hansi Flick has just six options to select from, and has been using Eric Garcia in midfield of late. Another question mark is when Ronald Araujo will be ready to play, having returned from his leave of absence.

Flick confirmed that Barcelona were pursuing a defender in the January transfer market on Friday, and expressed confidence that they would be able to do so. Evidence of the thin nature of their depth is that Garcia has also played across the backline, and Gerard Martin, originally their back-up left-back, has become a starting central defender.

Hansi Flick on Ronald Araujo status

Speaking ahead of the Catalan derby against Espanyol on Saturday, Flick confirmed reports that Araujo was in good shape and doing well in training after four weeks away from the game. The Uruguayan defender is ‘not fully ready physically’ in Flick’s words, and he placed the decision in the hands of Araujo in terms of when he might be back in action.

Barcelona will assess Araujo ahead of Spanish Supercup

It seems that he will not be on the bench either though. Marca say that after a meeting between the coaching staff and the medical staff on Friday, the decision was taken to delay his return to match action a little longer. The plan is that Araujo could potentially be back in the frame for selection for the Spanish Supercup next Wednesday, but no final decision has been taken.

🚨 JUST IN: Roony Bardghji is not training with the group. Instead, he's doing individual gym work. He's not ruled out for tomorrow. — barcacentre (@barcacentre) January 2, 2026

Barcelona’s options in defence

Of late, Martin and Pau Cubarsi have been the preferred central defensive partnership for Flick. With Araujo out, Eric Garcia and Jules Kounde are the only real alternatives, but Flick has spoken highly of Garcia’s impact in midfield. There is little doubt that Barcelona will need either a signing or the return of Araujo shortly, or they will run the risk of injury to the defenders they do have.