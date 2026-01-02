Barcelona expect to have some certainty on whether they can or will sign Nathan Ake from Manchester City after the Spanish Supercup. The Dutch defender has been highlighted as one of the options that the Catalan club most like as a January signing to add depth to their backline, but there is no clarity on whether they can pull off an agreement.

Manager Hansi Flick has now confirmed that Barcelona are looking to sign in the January transfer window, and expressed confidence that they could do so. The Catalan giants remain over their salary limit, but can activate the emergency injury rule in order to use 80% of Andreas Christensen’s salary limit space, following his long-term injury, provided they add the extra to their wage bill next season.

🚨 FC Barcelona have been tracking Borussia Dortmund right-back Julian Ryerson (28) with special attention in recent weeks. He's not an option for in January, but could be for in the summer. [@jordicardero] 🇳🇴 pic.twitter.com/Vvx6EYNFb1 — barcacentre (@barcacentre) January 2, 2026

Barcelona hope for Nathan Ake clarity after Spanish Supercup

According to MD, Barcelona hope to have clarity on whether Ake could be that signing after the Spanish Supercup, with the final taking place next Sunday. There are significant obstacles to a deal; Manchester City are willing to let him go, but are seeking a permanent move. Meanwhile Ake also has a high salary, which may well require him to take a wage cut in order to fit Barcelona’s budget. The Catalan daily point out that City do not do discounts, but it appears Ake is willing to move to Barcelona, and the player will be decisive in whatever decision is taken.

Barcelona’s deadline for Christensen decision

It should be noted that Barcelona will have to make a call on whether to activate the injury clause in theory before Ake’s decision, with their period to do so expiring on the 9th of January, and the Supercup final on the 11th. However with Flick now making it public that Barcelona are seeking a signing, it seems likely that the Blaugrana will make use of the rule in order to do so, whether it is for Ake or not.