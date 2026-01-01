Sergio Ramos emerges in shock bid to take over La Liga club

Sevilla have been in talks to change ownership for a number of months, but this week the matter has taken an unexpected turn – towards Sergio Ramos. The veteran defender is now reportedly involved in takeover talks for his former club.

Coming through at Sevilla before moving to Real Madrid, Ramos had a fraught relationship with the fans of his boyhood club for many years after. Yet he appeared to mend some bridges during a second spell at Sevilla, which ended 18 months ago, after a single season at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

Sevilla takeover bid on the rocks

It had looked as if an American consortium was in pole position to take over the club, with Antonio Lappi and Fede Quintero fronting the bid. They were set to be in charge of the running of the club, and even discussed bringing back legendary sporting director Monchi. However after conducting a due diligence report on Sevilla, the offer has dropped from €3.4k per share to just €2.7k per share, as explained by Muchodeporte and carried by Diario AS. It is thought that negotiations have broken down as a result.

Sergio Ramos involved in Sevilla takeover talks

After initial reports that Sergio Ramos had enquired about becoming a minority investor in Sevilla, Cadena Cope say that Ramos is in fact leading his own investment group to takeover, and has already made an offer to the shareholders. That offer is the highest one made thus far. The investment group have placed faith in Ramos to be the face and voice of the project.

Sergio Ramos: A player-owner?

Ramos is currently a free agent and yet to retire, after leaving Rayados de Monterrey in December. The 39-year-old is reportedly hoping to return to European football, and naturally it raises the question over whether he could return to Los Nervionenses. The feeling was that is time at Sevilla was over, but with a change of ownership coming, and the previous manager and sporting director who bid farewell to him gone, the equation has changed somewhat.