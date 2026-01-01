Real Madrid star in talks to hire new agent with view to 2026 exit

Real Madrid star Rodrygo Goes is in talks with two agents, as he prepares for a potential exit from the club in 2026. The Brazilian forward has had a tough 2025, and will for a second summer in a row will be a candidate to leave the club.

The 24-year-old had come off the back of two seasons as a starter for Carlo Ancelotti, but fell out of the starting XI in the final stretch of last season. He has been unable to recover a starting spot under Xabi Alonso, although the Basque manager has restored him to the attack on the right-hand side in recent games. Nevertheless, the numbers make difficult reading for Rodrygo: just seven starts and two goals all season.

Rodrygo in negotiations to hire new agent

As explained by Sport, Rodrygo is now in talks with two ‘super-agents’ to take over his affairs in 2026, with a view to potentially facilitating a move in the summer. An exit in January is unfeasible, but after confirmed interest, rumoured to be from Liverpool, Manchester City and Arsenal this past summer, Rodrygo appears to be keen to have a professional negotiator on his side.

Since 2022, Eric Goes, Rodrygo’s father, has been handling his affairs, but is not an agent by trade. His relationship with Real Madrid is thought to have deteriorated somewhat this year too, due to frustration at Rodrygo’s lack of protagonism. Reports earlier in the season claimed that Rodrygo is now ready to leave Real Madrid.

Vinicius Junior: A key figure in Rodrygo’s future?

It could be a significant summer for Los Blancos, who must negotiate a new deal with Vinicius Junior too. It is thought that both the club and the Vinicius want to thrash out a new deal, but Los Blancos could be prompted to sell him if they cannot reach an agreement. Part of the reason for Rodrygo’s lack of minutes is the presence of Vinicius in his favoured left-wing role – were Vinicius to leave, it could change the equation for Rodrygo.